Groot news! Marvel announces a new Color Your Own app

With Guardians of the Galaxy 2 set to hit theaters Friday, movie fans are sure to get a whole new set of tunes stuck in their head for the next couple of weeks. So what better way to pass the time — and work through the realization that was David Hasselhoff rapping — than to color it away with Marvel: Color Your Own.

The app sees the company collaborate with Pixite to provide fans with 200 pages of hand-picked, fully vectorized, black and white designs, offering the chance to color them in digitally via tablets or other touch screen devices (which you can see demonstrated in the video above). Each week, the app will add new designs from a range of Marvel and Disney properties —including Guardians of the Galaxy, Civil War, Doctor Strange, Age of Ultron, Women of Power, and Young Marvel.

And the coloring tool within the app isn’t just geared towards new (or younger) users, who might be looking for an easy digital way to spend some more time with the characters they love, but also for more seasoned artists, who are looking to get some comic book coloring experience, which the app provides through a range of brush sets (including all-purpose marker and airbrush), palettes, and fill effects to choose from.

Users looking to color in some of the “premium” pages or tools can access them through the “Ultimate Access” subscription which they can then pay for on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. It also removes the watermark from pages, allowing any fridge-door artists to proudly display their work. However, users hoping not to pay will still be able to use five free fill effects and brushes.

“Color adds a vital layer to the comic book page hat brings everything to three-dimensional life,” says Marvel Editor in Chief Axel Alonso. “Marvel: Color Your Own quite literally, allows users to take control of how they want their favorite Super Heroes to appear and grants fans of all ages the ability to bring their own personal style to the Marvel Universe.”

Adds Pixite co-founder Eugene Kaneko, “Because coloring was such a big part of my childhood, I find myself as an adult sneaking away from my desk to color my own version of Groot or Iron Man. Being able to color all my favorite Marvel Super Heroes anywhere using my phone or tablet is, in one word, awesome!”

You can download Marvel: Colour Your Own here.