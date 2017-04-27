Blake Lively zings Ryan Reynolds over TIME 100 honor on Instagram

Ryan Reynolds might be a TIME 100 honoree, but Blake Lively isn’t going to let it get to his head.

The Deadpool actor’s wife and fellow actor took her husband down a peg in a funny Instagram post on Thursday, with a little help from John Legend.

“Congratulations to the most influential person in my life,” Lively, 29, wrote. “The best man I know… you deserve this @time 100 honor… If only my husband wasn’t blocking you in this shot. I’m so sorry @johnlegend.”

Legend, 38, was also honored as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People and attended the gala with his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, 31.

The couples seemed in good spirits as they posed for a photo together Tuesday night. Lively and Reynolds attended the event with his mother, Tammy.

Reynolds, 40, looked dapper in a navy-blue tuxedo and black bow tie on the New York City red carpet, while his mother looked radiant in a black dress with a draped neckline.

Lively, 29, stunned in a Marchesa gown featuring floral appliqué and a plunging neckline with fringe detail on the sleeves and bottom.

The couple, who wed in 2012, are also parents to two daughters — James, 2, and Ines, 6 months.

This article originally appeared in People.com