Wednesday night, Beyoncé shared a few photos from Roc Nation SVP Lenny Santiago’s birthday bash, which included a private dinner for friends and family.
Of course, once the photos were shared, fans wasted no time in turning one of them into a meme.
Looking flawless in a red dress, the photo shows Bey ordering food from the menu as a waitress stands by. We can only imagine what Beyoncé might be ordering — she surely doesn’t eat like the rest of us — and the internet had a field day coming up with the captions for the pic.
DJ Khaled, Kelly Rowland, Terrence J, and Kevin Hart were also at the dinner. A source told PEOPLE that Bey and Jay looked cute and happy at the bash.
No word on what the Lemonade singer actually ordered, but we know it was enough to feed three.
This article originally appeared in Essence.com