Wednesday night, Beyoncé shared a few photos from Roc Nation SVP Lenny Santiago’s birthday bash, which included a private dinner for friends and family.

Of course, once the photos were shared, fans wasted no time in turning one of them into a meme.

Looking flawless in a red dress, the photo shows Bey ordering food from the menu as a waitress stands by. We can only imagine what Beyoncé might be ordering — she surely doesn’t eat like the rest of us — and the internet had a field day coming up with the captions for the pic.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 26, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

"I, as Beyoncé, will just have vegan icewater. The twins will have fried chicken, catfish nuggets, fries, mac & cheese, red beans & rice." pic.twitter.com/RoPc0mYcpJ — dad (@animalfriespls) April 27, 2017

"I actually invented Lemonade so it should be free." pic.twitter.com/k8Yq3aGTLa — blaria. (@Keelectric_Lady) April 27, 2017

"I only had an appetizer & a water…" pic.twitter.com/o3OqzVjAWv — eric ✌🏾 (@thetrillgent) April 26, 2017

"Okay, I don't know who ordered the gratuity" pic.twitter.com/BRx82K88Zm — fox sin of greed 🐺 (@EatMyHeartOut_) April 27, 2017

"take this $2.75 charge off here, I actually told y'all to take that soda back and then l ordered a water with lemon." pic.twitter.com/oX1yvuJbxD — XXII (@Ibelikeuhh_) April 26, 2017

Beyoncé: No, Blue has her own money. pic.twitter.com/0QAZ6oV83y — Bishop Petty (@_KingBlack90) April 27, 2017

Instead of the Mahi-Mahi, can I just get the one Mahi because I'm not that hungry? pic.twitter.com/UnlU16v5rp — masc potatoes (@CertifiedFool_) April 27, 2017

Beyoncé: Let me just have the…

Waitress: How about I have them make everything on the menu and you can make a choice after seeing them! pic.twitter.com/fxmHktctNg — Holy Alejandro (@HolyAlejandro) April 27, 2017

DJ Khaled, Kelly Rowland, Terrence J, and Kevin Hart were also at the dinner. A source told PEOPLE that Bey and Jay looked cute and happy at the bash.

No word on what the Lemonade singer actually ordered, but we know it was enough to feed three.

This article originally appeared in Essence.com