Caitlyn Jenner on O.J. Simpson: 'I knew he did it'

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story spotlighted the conflict Robert Kardashian faced between believing his friend and the mounting evidence against the former NFL star, who was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. Caitlyn Jenner, who was married to Kardashian’s ex-wife Kris at the time, had no such mixed feelings.

In an interview to promote her new memoir, Jenner told Andy Cohen during a Sirius XM Town Hall she was always convinced Simpson had killed them.

“I knew he did it,” said Jenner, noting Kris felt the same way. “There was three people at the crime scene. DNA evidence, three people at the crime scene. Pick a murderer. How hard is that?”

It did prove harder than that, considering Simpson was found not guilty, even though in a later civil trial, he was deemed responsible. (Simpson is currently serving a 33-year sentence in Nevada, where he was convicted in 2008 of multiple felonies, including criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, and robbery.) In the 2016 FX anthology series, David Schwimmer portrayed Kardashian, and as the story progressed, the question of Simpson’s guilt weighed heavily on his friend and lawyer.

“In the book, I talk about only one time after the second trial and the whole thing was over, Robert just said to me that, ‘I would have been okay if they got him in the first trial,'” revealed Jenner. “That’s the only thing he ever said and that’s about the closest he’ll ever come, never saying he actually did it. When Robert, in the first trial, he was now the guy who helped him get away with murder and he was destroyed by everyone. And I felt terribly sorry for him.”

