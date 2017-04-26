Parents build their son, who has autism, his own mini-Blockbuster store

Streaming killed the video store… except in Sharyland, Texas. Though Blockbuster has become a thing of the past in most places, one family in the Texas town has made it a permanent fixture in their home.

Hector Zuniga, a 20-year-old man with autism, was an avid fan of his local video rental store, visiting one of the few remaining locations in his hometown at least twice a week, according to Fox 31 Denver. When the store announced plans to close, Zuniga was devastated.

To comfort their son, Zuniga’s parents installed a Blockbuster display rack in their home, complete with Blockbuster signage and a collection of his favorite DVDs, including Rugrats, Veggie Tales, and Elmo and Barney videos. His brother, Javiii Zuniga, showcased the homemade mini-Blockbuster in a tweet earlier this week, sharing photos of the display rack and his brother smiling and clapping.

MY AUTISTIC BROTHER WAS SAD THAT BLOCK BUSTER WAS CLOSING DOWN SO MY PARENTS MADE A MINI ONE AT HOME FOR HIM! 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/B4oo74NBvi — jaavii (@Javiii_Zuniga) April 23, 2017

The tweet has garnered more than 125,000 likes in three days, and the internet responded to Zuniga’s post with an outpouring of emotion.

Blockbuster declared bankruptcy in 2013, shuttering the majority of its stores, but according to the New York Post, a few remain in Alaska and Texas.