Tom Hardy helps police catch teens with stolen motorbike in London

Tom Hardy saves the day! The Taboo star apprehended one of two teenagers attempting to flee from police after their stolen motorbike crashed into another vehicle in Richmond, London, on Sunday.

According to a press statement from local authorities, the stolen vehicle crashed into a car on Sheen Road. Police officers caught one of the two 16-year-old passengers a short distance away from the scene, while the driver was detained by “a member of the public in Church Road,” who was confirmed as Hardy in a statement from Richmond law enforcement to BBC News.

“We can confirm that there were two people on a stolen moped [later confirmed to be a motorbike] that went through a red light and crashed into another vehicle,” the statement reads. “The males ran off and one was detained by Tom Hardy. Both suspects were initially taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

Update: A spokesperson for Metropolitan police relayed the following statement to EW: “In an earlier Twitter ‘direct message’ reply to a BBC reporter, a local officer named an individual as having detained a male in connection with the below incident. The arresting officer has confirmed that a number of members of the public assisted police at the scene. We do not believe that it is correct to say that any one individual detained the suspect. We are not aware of any citizen’s arrest. It is, of course, Met policy not to name informants or witnesses. We regret that the name of any individual was released via a message to the BBC.”

A witness told The Sun Hardy chased the driver through a garden and building site.

Another witness added, “It was mental — like he’d switched to superhero mode in an action movie. Two boys on the nicked moped had jumped a red light and smashed into a car. Tom must have been walking down the road. He went off like a shot in pursuit and looked furious. If the kid had been dumb enough to resist I reckon Tom would have given him a good hiding.”