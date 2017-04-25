With HBO’s Girls officially over, showrunners Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner are going to have a lot more time on their hands. So what better way to spend it than taking their weekly feminist newsletter and going on tour with it?

The “LennyLetter: America IRL” tour — which the pair announced on Tuesday morning — will see them embarking on a six-city tour starting May 31, where they will be joined by nine Lenny contributors, including SNL‘s Sasheer Zamata, author Chloe Caldwell, writer Jenny Zhang, author Kaitlyn Greenidge, TV writer Morgan Murphy, comedy writer Charla Lauriston, singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield, poet Rachel McKibbens, and comedian Jaqueline Novak.

“Instead of publishing our newsletter from the comfort of our office we want to engage in a larger conversation across America, with women whose experiences may differ from ours but who share the same essential goals: freedom, self-actualization and the perfect night out,” said Dunham and Konner in a statement. “We will be talking, reading, playing music, showing films, asking and answering questions for, by, and of the women we meet. Our plan is to create a sense of community in every city we stop in, and to take what we learn from that community with us as we continue our work as a resource for women who love humor without snark, politics without a filter and- above all- learning about each other’s truth.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale later this week, with Lenny Letter subscribers receiving a special presale code which will allow them to purchase tickets starting Wednesday, April 26. You can find the tour dates below:

TOUR DATES

Wed. May 31 — St. Louis, MO — The Sheldon Concert Hall

Thurs. June 1 — Lexington, KY — Lexington Opera House

Fri. June 2 — Chicago, IL — Harris Theater

Sat. June 3 — St. Paul, MN — Fitzgerald Theater

Mon. June 5 — Des Moine, IA — Hoyt Sherman Place

Tue. June 6 — Milwaukee, WI — Pabst Theater