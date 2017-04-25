John Legend says Donald Trump is 'corrupt' and 'a terrible president'

John Legend was among those honored at Tuesday night’s Time 100 gala as one of the most influential people in the world, and while he had plenty of positive things to say about the greatest influences in his life, he didn’t pull any punches when it came to talking about someone on the opposite end of his spectrum: President Trump.

“I think he’s a terrible president,” the singer and activist told reporters on the red carpet. “He’s manifestly unqualified, not curious, not good at legislating or doing anything that his job requires.”

Legend, who also performed at the event, says he felt it was his responsibility as an artist to entertain and inspire people, but also to “try to reflect what’s going on in the world in a way that helps bring us closer together.”

The singer went on to list his wife, Chrissy Teigen, as well as Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye among those he admires and emulates, but sadly didn’t see any of his heroes’ qualities in POTUS. “He doesn’t have any depth about any subject and he’s also using the office of the presidency as a way to make money for himself with his business, so he’s corrupt,” he said. “I can’t say anything nice about the guy. I think he’s one of the worst people I’ve ever encountered in public life.”

When asked what he considered the least bad thing President Trump has done in his nearly first 100 days in office, Legend responded, “We haven’t gotten in a nuclear war…yet.”