Dwayne Johnson responds to fifth grader's priceless rock chart

This fifth grader’s project may not be winning any science fairs, but it’s solid as The Rock.

A Reddit user posted a photo of the only rock chart you’ll ever need on Friday with the caption “one of the fifth-graders I work with made this in his science class. It wasn’t even for a grade.” The chart compared and contrasted Dwayne Johnson (a.k.a. The Rock) with an actual rock. As the kid points out, Johnson is “biotic” and “living,” while a rock is “abiotic” and “non living.”

Though both are “super strong,” “bald,” and “indestructible.”

“My abiotic brother,” Johnson tweeted of the image. “Great job to the very cool 5th grader who did this.” He later added, “Very cool and creative 5th grader who will become a future science leader. Unlike myself in 5th grade who got suspended for using [the middle finger] in class.”

