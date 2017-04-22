Bill Nye, Connie Britton, more celebs celebrate Earth Day, March for Science

Celebrities were out in full force Saturday, in person and on the internet, to celebrate Earth Day and support marches in cities around the world. The March for Science is the latest in a series of organized events and grassroots protests that have arisen in the wake of the election of Donald Trump.

Marchers joined scientists and politicians across the globe to “champion robustly funded and publicly communicated science as a pillar of human freedom and prosperity,” according to the march’s mission statement. Organizers say the march is non-partisan, and support of climate change research is its primary purpose. However, all scientific causes and research-based inquiry are the focus of marchers around the world.

Bill Nye, public advocate for science and host of new Netflix show Bill Nye Saves the World, served as one of the unofficial ambassadors on the ground in Washington, D.C. advocating for “the progress of science and the useful arts of engineering.” Nye said at the march, “Science must shape policy. Science is universal. Science brings out the best in us” and added on Twitter that he’s “just trying to change the world.”

Today, we're at the #MarchForScience promoting the progress of science and the useful arts of engineering. pic.twitter.com/VJJKSMahD3 — Bill Nye (@BillNye) April 22, 2017

Just trying to change the world, people(s) https://t.co/L6rVsLjE42 — Bill Nye (@BillNye) April 22, 2017

Celebs have not been shy about sharing their support of these movements, with many turning out in person and on the web, as they did for the January Women’s March. For those who couldn’t march in Washington, many actors joined in satellite marches with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom leading the event in Silicon Valley and Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi turning out in London.

I couldn't make it to the main science march in DC BUT I have the honor of being the MC for the Silicon Valley Science March tomorrow! https://t.co/08LszUTqfR — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) April 21, 2017

On social media, stars used Twitter to express their support, including Friday Night Lights’ Connie Britton, Kerry Washington, Mystery Science 3000 creator Joel Hodgson, and the original Star Trek Sulu, George Takei. Mark Ruffalo posted an Avengers-inspired meme and Chelsea Clinton delighted in a Princess Bride-inspired sign, while others including Joseph Gordon-Levitt stuck to less politicized Earth Day messages.

See a sample of tweets below.

Happy #EarthDay, and thanks to math and science for all you've given us!

March on! 🎉🔬🔭https://t.co/tYquyVKZUn — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 22, 2017

The March for Science in over 600 cities around the world is TOMORROW! Find out how you can participate: https://t.co/61UDB3L41l pic.twitter.com/U5VB1Ik2Xo — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 21, 2017

A shout out to all those today who #MarchForScience. The truth is out there. Embrace it. Cherish it. Protect it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 22, 2017

Every day, Donald turns the clock back on environmental progress. It's more important than ever to act to protect our planet. #EarthDay — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 22, 2017

We live in an age where a pro-science march is considered a political statement. #marchforscience #EarthDay — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 22, 2017

In support of those @ScienceMarchDC and all over the world.

Science is important — Don't ignore it. — Joel Hodgson (@JoelGHodgson) April 22, 2017

Sending love and gratitude to everyone at the #MarchForScience today!!!!! Thank you for standing up for TRUTH. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 22, 2017

Science was here before ideology ☝🏻 https://t.co/kQhADSXFga — Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 22, 2017

Keeping the earth clean, healthy and safe isn't a political issue. It's our duty to the next generation. #HAPPYEARTHDAY pic.twitter.com/mW8rntguh0 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 22, 2017

#EarthDay! The day we remember the infinite blessings the planet has bestowed on us, the most ungrateful of all her species! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) April 22, 2017