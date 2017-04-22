Bill Nye, Connie Britton, more celebs celebrate Earth Day, March for Science

Celebrities were out in full force Saturday, in person and on the internet, to celebrate Earth Day and support marches in cities around the world. The March for Science is the latest in a series of organized events and grassroots protests that have arisen in the wake of the election of Donald Trump.
Marchers joined scientists and politicians across the globe to “champion robustly funded and publicly communicated science as a pillar of human freedom and prosperity,” according to the march’s mission statement. Organizers say the march is non-partisan, and support of climate change research is its primary purpose. However, all scientific causes and research-based inquiry are the focus of marchers around the world.
Bill Nye, public advocate for science and host of new Netflix show Bill Nye Saves the World, served as one of the unofficial ambassadors on the ground in Washington, D.C. advocating for “the progress of science and the useful arts of engineering.” Nye said at the march, “Science must shape policy. Science is universal. Science brings out the best in us” and added on Twitter that he’s “just trying to change the world.”
Celebs have not been shy about sharing their support of these movements, with many turning out in person and on the web, as they did for the January Women’s March. For those who couldn’t march in Washington, many actors joined in satellite marches with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom leading the event in Silicon Valley and Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi turning out in London.
On social media, stars used Twitter to express their support, including Friday Night Lights’ Connie Britton, Kerry Washington, Mystery Science 3000 creator Joel Hodgson, and the original Star Trek Sulu, George Takei. Mark Ruffalo posted an Avengers-inspired meme and Chelsea Clinton delighted in a Princess Bride-inspired sign, while others including Joseph Gordon-Levitt stuck to less politicized Earth Day messages.
See a sample of tweets below.