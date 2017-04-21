Richard Simmons returns home after hospitalization for severe indigestion

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com

Richard Simmons is back at home following a four-day stint in the hospital for severe indigestion.

The fitness guru, 68, returned to his California home on Thursday. Simmons walked into his house covered completely by a blanket to avoid being photographed.

According to TMZ, Simmons’ housekeeper reached out to the LAPD for help dealing with the paparazzi.

Simmons was hospitalized on Monday, his manager, Richard Catalano, told PEOPLE. Catalano said he agreed to go to the hospital after having stomach problems.

“Richard Simmons was hospitalized on Monday at an undisclosed location in California,” Catalano said. “After a few days of battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating, we agreed it was best for him to seek treatment.”

“He’s already feeling better and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Before his hospitalization, Simmons had not been seen publicly since 2014. He spoke to fans for the first time in three years on Wednesday, telling PEOPLE exclusively, “I hope to see you all soon.”

He said he was doing well and that he is “not ‘missing.’”

“Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes. You will never know how much it means to me. Aren’t you sick of hearing and reading about me?! LOL Well by now you know that I’m not ‘missing,’ just a little under the weather. I’m sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days,” Simmons says in a statement.

“This has reminded me that when you need help you can’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it,” he continued. “We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves and sometimes it’s just bigger than we are.”

A renewed interest in Simmons picked up in February with the release of the podcast Missing Richard Simmons. But Catalano told PEOPLE at the time that the attention was unwarranted, and Simmons was just fine.

“It was always about everybody else first, and I think this is a little bit reflection time,” Catalano says. “He was ready to quiet down is what he’s told me, and it doesn’t mean he’s done, but for now, he’s enjoying the time away from the public.”

This article originally appeared in People.com