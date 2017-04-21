Dwayne Johnson shares hopes for daughter in touching Instagram post

Dwayne Johnson has an inspirational message for his younger daughter.

“Jazzy, let daddy tell you his goals,” he wrote of a fatherly moment with Jasmine Johnson on Instagram Wednesday. “By 5, you’ll be looking people in the eye when you firmly shake their hand. By 8, you’ll know how to fish, drive daddy’s pick up truck and do cardio. And by 10, you’ll be able to directly say to people, ‘Great job, I like it a lot, but let’s see how we can make it better.'”

In return, Jasmine offered a response one would expect of a toddler: “Buh! *she points to the ground at a bug.” See a photo of their father-daughter time below.

Johnson and girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, welcomed Jasmine into the world on Dec. 16, 2015. “I was raised by and live with amazing and strong women, so the universe felt we needed one more,” he wrote on Instagram in announcing the baby’s gender.

After her birth, he shared their first father-daughter moment in a black-and-white photo. “We’re extremely grateful. Kinda crazy but in this cool and powerful skin to skin bonding moment with my newborn baby Jasmine, I had just one wish I asked the universe… Give me the strength to be a better man today than I was yesterday,” he wrote.

With a dad who’s one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, Jasmine certainly has a solid (as in The Rock) role model.