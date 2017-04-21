Celebrities go quiet for GLSEN's Day of Silence

Friday marked the 21st annual GLSEN’s Day of Silence, which aims to take a stand against anti-LGBTQ bullying and harassment. While the movement is geared towards students, celebrities came out in silent force this year to show their support.

Stars including Lance Bass, Julianne Moore, Michelle Monaghan, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, and Carla Gugino participated on social media, sharing videos of themselves in silence and urging their followers to donate to GLSEN.

Day of Silence is a student-led event, with over 8,000 students around the country joining together in efforts to put an end to the bullying and harassment of their LGBTQ peers.

See some of the social media posts below.

This silent video supports #DayofSilence 4/21. I challenge you to make your own silent video & donate $10 to https://t.co/FYUM5qFBzA pic.twitter.com/7Jnj5rDPsP — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) April 21, 2017

You can donate to @GLSEN and support their incredible work at: https://t.co/vcTQ3nuJaO — Charlie Carver (@Charlie_Carver) April 20, 2017

being silent today was difficult, but it's nothing compared to the struggles LGBTQ youth face on a daily basis… @GLSEN #DayofSilence — Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) April 21, 2017

im participating in this #DayofSilence to protest the bullying/harassment of LGBTQ+ youth in schools. support and spread love to all ❤️💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/b8bVfRYD27 — con (@connorfranta) April 21, 2017