News

Celebrities go quiet for GLSEN's Day of Silence

Sia, Lance Bass, Julianne Moore are among those showing support for the LGBTQ community

Friday marked the 21st annual GLSEN’s Day of Silence, which aims to take a stand against anti-LGBTQ bullying and harassment. While the movement is geared towards students, celebrities came out in silent force this year to show their support.

Stars including Lance Bass, Julianne Moore, Michelle Monaghan, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, and Carla Gugino participated on social media, sharing videos of themselves in silence and urging their followers to donate to GLSEN.

Day of Silence is a student-led event, with over 8,000 students around the country joining together in efforts to put an end to the bullying and harassment of their LGBTQ peers.

See some of the social media posts below.