Celebrities go quiet for GLSEN's Day of Silence

Friday marked the 21st annual GLSEN’s Day of Silence, which aims to take a stand against anti-LGBTQ bullying and harassment. While the movement is geared towards students, celebrities came out in silent force this year to show their support.
Stars including Lance Bass, Julianne Moore, Michelle Monaghan, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, and Carla Gugino participated on social media, sharing videos of themselves in silence and urging their followers to donate to GLSEN.
Day of Silence is a student-led event, with over 8,000 students around the country joining together in efforts to put an end to the bullying and harassment of their LGBTQ peers.
See some of the social media posts below.
@GLSENofficial Day of Silence is the largest student-led national event in protest of anti-LGBTQ bullying in schools. On Friday, April 21, hundreds of thousands of students will take a vow of silence in an effort to illustrate the silencing effect of bullying and harassment on LGBTQ students. I accept @hollandroden challenge… This silent video is in support of #DayofSilence – I challenge @maxcarver @tyleroakley @tylerlain to make their own silent video & donate $10 to @GLSENOfficial at glsen.org/silence (link in bio) — AND to challenge 3 more friends! #DayofSilence
