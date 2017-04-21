Blake Lively hits back at reporter who asks about her outfit at Power of Women lunch

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com

Ask her more. That was Blake Lively’s message on the red carpet at Variety‘s Power of Women luncheon in NYC Friday, a message the actress made very clear when she slammed a reporter who inquired about her outfit instead of the cause for which she was being honored.

“Really? At this event, you’re asking me about my outfit?” Lively, who was being recognized for her advocacy against child sex trafficking and pornography, asked the red carpet reporter, as live-Tweeted by USA Today’s Maeve McDermott, who was at the event. “Seriously… Would you ask a man that?”

McDermott also posted a video of Lively’s impassioned reaction.

“I’m here so we… become more aware, and that we change, and that we build (women up),” she added, followed by, “So, you can ask me another question.”

Blake Lively popping off after someone asked her about fashion at #PowerOfWomen – "Are we really doing this? Would you ask a man that?" pic.twitter.com/iPftkPfoeF — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) April 21, 2017

Inside the luncheon, Lively delivered a passionate, poignant, and graphic speech about the horrifying statistics surrounding child sex trafficking, urging a call to action to stop crimes against children.

She also shared that sentiment with Variety on the red carpet, explaining she feels that it’s important now more than ever to join a platform you believe in. “There’s a lot that’s worrying me [about the current administration] as a woman and a mother,” Lively told Variety at the event. “I feel like there’s an awakening that’s happened. We can’t just retweet things. We have to do something about it.”

Designer Brandon Maxwell, who created the “wave” jumpsuit Lively wore to the event, posted a photo of the actress in his design and thanked her for her work with the Child Rescue Coalition.

