Time 100 honors Ed Sheeran, Viola Davis, Riz Ahmed, and more

Time announced its annual list of the 100 most influential people of 2017 on Thursday morning. Among those featured were Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, Viola Davis, Samantha Bee, and Riz Ahmed.

Compiled annually, the list honors 100 people that the magazine deems pioneers, artists, leaders, titans, and icons in their fields — for better or for worse. This year’s list featured a wide range of big names from various entertainment industries, including some from television, like Fresh Off the Boat‘s Constance Wu, Atlanta‘s Donald Glover, SNL‘s Leslie Jones, American Horror Story‘s Sarah Paulson, late night host James Corden, and Drag Race creator RuPaul.

The film world saw Get Out director Jordan Peele make the list, along with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, Moonlight writer-director Barry Jenkins, La La Land actress Emma Stone, A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay, and Suicide Squad actress Margot Robbie.

Also featured were musicians John Legend, Alicia Keys, and Demi Lovato, alongside basketball player (and Trainwreck scene-stealer) LeBron James and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.

Dear Evan Hansen‘s Ben Platt, and Underground Railroad writer Colson Whitehead also received honors.

You can find the full list, with each entry here.