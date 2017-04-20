Sarah Palin brought Kid Rock and Ted Nugent to the White House

When Sarah Palin, Kid Rock, and Ted Nugent stopped by the Oval Office on Wednesday night, President Donald Trump was all smiles judging by a photo from the visit. According to Palin’s post on her website about the event, “President Trump’s invitation for dinner included bringing a couple of friends … Asked why I invited Kid Rock and Ted Nugent I joked, ‘Because Jesus was booked.'”

Both Kid Rock and Nugent are outspoken conservatives who have not been shy about endorsing Trump. Kid Rock was an early endorser of the Trump campaign, while Nugent was often a loud critic of Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama.

According to the former Alaska governor, the dinner menu included some Baked Alaska for dessert. But more than the dinner, the highlight of the evening was clearly the photo opportunities. Palin’s Facebook page and website abound with photos of her, Kid Rock, and Nugent posing with the president in the Oval Office alongside their partners.

Check out some of those photos below.