Kate Beckinsale shares Rob Lowe throwback postcard: 'Yes I will marry you'

Like many children of the ’80s, Kate Beckinsale was also once obsessed with Rob Lowe.

On Wednesday, the actress posted an old postcard of Lowe she discovered when rummaging through her childhood belongings at her mom’s house. On the back of the correspondence is a note that Beckinsale claimed could be from the actor himself: “Dear, Kate. Yes I will marry you. See you soon. Love, Rob Lowe xxxxxx.”

“EITHER I was a really tragic 13-year-old with time on my hands OR Rob Lowe was all kinds of casual proposing marriage via a postcard of himself, signing his last name AND drawing a d— instead of using a stamp. (found at my mum’s house),” Beckinsale wrote.

EITHER I was a really tragic 13 year old with time on my hands OR Rob Lowe was all kinds of casual proposing marriage via a postcard of himself ,signing his last name AND drawing a dick instead of using a stamp .(found at my mum's house) A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Apr 18, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

The bottom of the postcard does state: “One of a set of four postcards from Just Seventeen — Britain’s brightest weekly girl’s magazine.” So there’s a high chance the card wasn’t sent directly from the American actor (as does the lack of a stamp).