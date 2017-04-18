Richard Simmons hospitalized for 'severe indigestion,' says manager

Richard Simmons was hospitalized Monday in California for “severe indigestion,” his manager, Richard Catalano, tells ABC News.

Catalano says that the fitness guru, 68, who has not been seen publicly since 2014, agreed to go to the hospital after having stomach problems.

“Richard Simmons was hospitalized on Monday at an undisclosed location in California,” Catalano said. “After a few days of battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating, we agreed it was best for him to seek treatment.”

“He’s already feeling better and is expected to make a full recovery.”

After leaving the public eye in the last three years, Simmons was thrust back into the spotlight with the podcast Missing Richard Simmons, which questioned whether the formerly effusive instructor was healthy.

Simmons’ brother Lenny told PEOPLE in late March that the speculation was unwarranted, and that Richard was doing well.

“My brother is fine,” says Lenny, 70, said. “He’s not sick. There’s nothing medically wrong with him at all.”

“After 40-some odd years, he just decided that he wants to rest. He’s 68 years old now and he’s in good health, but he just wants time for himself.”

Catalano echoed Lenny’s comments, and previously telling PEOPLE, “He was ready to quiet down is what he’s told me, and it doesn’t mean he’s done, but for now, he’s enjoying the time away from the public.”

However, Simmons signed a new merchandising deal April 5, indicating he may make a return.

“All I can say, at least for now, is it is possible,” Catalano told The New York Times. “But it is yet to be determined, I would say.

This article originally appeared in People.com