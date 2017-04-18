Bill O'Reilly's lawyer says sexual harassment claims are 'character assassination'

An attorney for Bill O’Reilly said Tuesday that sexual harassment accusations against the Fox News host are part of “a brutal campaign of character assassination.”

“Bill O’Reilly has been subjected to a brutal campaign of character assassination that is unprecedented in post-McCarthyist America,” attorney Marc Kasowitz said in a statement Tuesday night.

“This law firm has uncovered evidence that the smear campaign is being orchestrated by far-left organizations bent on destroying O’Reilly for political and financial reasons,” he said, without detailing what the evidence consists of. “That evidence will be put forth shortly and it is irrefutable.”

In a statement earlier on Tuesday, Kasowitz condemned recent allegations as an “orchestrated campaign” to “destroy” O’Reilly.

Both statements were released after another woman came forward Tuesday to file an anonymous complaint of sexual and racial harassment against O’Reilly. Her attorney, Lisa Bloom, said she was a clerical worker for Fox News in 2008. Bloom is also representing radio host Wendy Walsh, who recently accused O’Reilly of sexual harassment.

Both women came forward this month after a New York Times report found that O’Reilly and Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox paid a total of $13 million to stop women from speaking out against him or pursuing litigation over sexual harassment.

O’Reilly has faced heavy backlash in the wake of the report, and companies have pulled their advertisements from his show en masse.

