Howard Stern calls Sean Spicer 'embarrassing' but 'entertaining as hell'

It’s not easy to shock a shock jock, but White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer may have done just that.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show, the eponymous radio personality expressed bafflement over Spicer’s widely criticized references to Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust during an attempted condemnation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his use of chemical weapons. In his remarks, Spicer said Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” ignoring Nazi Germany’s use of gas chambers to kill millions of Jews and others.

Taking Spicer to task for his distortion of history, Stern said it was “somewhat remarkable that a guy this high up in the administration wouldn’t know this. And if I was Trump, I would have fired the guy that day.”

Spicer apologized for his comments Tuesday afternoon, calling them “inappropriate and insensitive.” He also said he was aware that gas chambers were used during the Holocaust.

Stern was unswayed, however, and said of Spicer, “The guy’s just not informed, and it’s kind of embarrassing. It’s just embarrassing. But it’s entertaining as hell.”

He added, “If you’re looking for ratings and you’re looking for comedy, there’s nothing better than this. But if I’m President Trump, I’m like, you know, … ‘We’re a laughingtock.'”