Christmas is coming to Universal's Harry Potter park

Despite seven years of Hogwarts students giving off vibes that it’s uncool to stay at school during Christmas break, every Harry Potter fan knows that the wintry months are, in fact, the best time of year at the castle.

To that end, Universal Orlando will finally introduce a new Christmas experience for the first time at its wildly popular Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The celebration will run from Nov. 18, 2017, through Jan. 6, 2018.

The experience will deck out both Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley, wrapping the theme park in a holiday transformation that includes state-of-the-art projection mapping and festive décor. Similarly, the stores at the Potter-themed park will alter their inventories with unique holiday food, and a new slate of entertainment will descend upon the park, presumably so cheery in nature that it would warm the heart of even the grubbliest of planks.

Watch the teaser video above.