Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner officially file for divorce

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have filed for divorce nearly two years after the couple originally announced their split, PEOPLE confirms.

Garner and Affleck filed the docs together, according to TMZ, and they both will be seeking joint legal and physical custody of their three kids.

A source tells PEOPLE the filing is “super amicable.”

A separate source adds, “They always planned to divorce despite what people said. If you look at their first statement it says divorce not separate. They just did it the way they wanted to and did what was best for their kids. There was no catalyst, it was just time. Nothing has changed, they are and still will be putting their kids first.”

The former couple broke off their 10-year marriage in June of 2015, telling PEOPLE in a joint statement, “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding.”

Over the following months, Garner and Affleck, both 44, sometimes sparked reconciliation rumors as they continued to live together, vacation together and co-parent their kids — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, almost 5 — while also stepping out for solo outings.

The friendly exes have been spotted out frequently during the last few months, including a sighting on Election Day in L.A. where they were both seen wearing “I Voted” stickers after casting their ballots. The actors also spent the holidays together with their kids in Montana, with a source telling PEOPLE they “seemed to have a great time.”

Affleck called Garner the “world’s greatest mom” at a TimesTalk in New York in mid-December while saying that the births of their children were the most defining moments of his life. “It’s a joy to hang out with them,” he added. “I think the meaning of life is to make good people.”

“They are co-parenting the best they can,” a source who knows both of them told PEOPLE. “Whatever incarnation of a relationship this is works for them.”

After completing rehab for alcohol addiction earlier this month, Affleck has been enjoying spending time with the kids. In fact, the morning after he announced he had completed rehab, things were business as usual as he was spotted taking his kids to school with Garner. A source told PEOPLE that the actor is relishing time with his children.

“Ben is spending special time with all the kids separately,” the source said. “He seems very happy. The mood in general seems very upbeat. The kids are thrilled that he is back.”

This article originally appeared in People.com