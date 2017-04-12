Friends is becoming an Off-Broadway musical

I’ll be Off-Broadway for you.

Friends is the latest beloved property to become a musical, as the hit comedy is headed to the stage for an unauthorized musical parody. Friends! The Musical hails from Bob and Tobly McSmith, the minds behind past musical parodies of Saved by the Bell and Full House, as well as Katdashians! The Musical — picture the famous Kardashians in Cats.

“Could we BE more excited about the chance to parody such an important TV show?!” Tobly tells EW. “It only makes sense to set our sights on the hit TV show Friends after creating parody musicals about Saved by the Bell, Full House, and Beverley Hills, 90210. Not only do we poke fun and celebrate the show, we also get some jokes in about the actor’s lives,” including their hefty salaries and personal lives.

“Oh and there will be a smelly cat, there will be Janice, and there will be Fat Monica,” he continues. “We want all the alumni of Friends to come to the show and possibly be in it for a night or two — our first call is to the agent of Marcel the Monkey.”

Opening in the fall at The Triad Theatre, tickets go on sale in June. For more information, go the musical’s website.

Below are some of the original songs that will be included in the show.

“The Only Coffee Shop in New York City”

“45 Grove Street — How Can We Afford This Place?”

“How You Doing, Ladies?” — Joey

“Hey Ugly Naked Guy Who Lives Across the Street!”

“We Were On a Break!”

“I’m Gonna Hump U” — Marcel

“Oh. My. God. It’s Janice!” — Janice

“Will They or Won’t They” — Ross and Rachel

“The Ballad of Fat Monica”

“Could I BE Anymore…..in Love with Monica” — Chandler

“The One Where We Make a Million Dollars An Episode”

“We’ll Always Be There For You”