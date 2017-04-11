United Airlines made the news Monday morning after videos surfaced showing a passenger being forcibly removed from the plane so employees of the airline could travel. Since then, many people have spoken out against the airlines’ treatment of the passenger, with Jimmy Kimmel even making a video lampooning the company’s response.

Among the commenters is none other than Merriam-Webster.

Following United’s response on Monday afternoon that their team had looked for volunteers, the dictionary publisher tweeted out that the word “volunteer” is defined as “someone who does something without being forced to do it.”

📈'Volunteer' means “someone who does something without being forced to do it.” https://t.co/qNAcMyplhZ — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 11, 2017

This isn’t the first time that Merriam-Webster has commented on current events. Earlier this year, the Twitter account shared definitions of “feminism” and “betrayal” following comments by Counsellor to the President Kellyanne Conway and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, respectively.