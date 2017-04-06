Scarlett Johansson says she is 'disappointed' by Ivanka Trump

Scarlett Johansson is not impressed with the first daughter.

Speaking with Arianna Huffington at the eighth annual Women in the World Summit in New York City Thursday, the actress said she was “so disappointed” with Ivanka Trump’s earlier CBS News interview with Gayle King. Namely, Johansson took issue with Trump’s assertion that she could be the most powerful changemaker from behind closed doors. This comment refers to Trump telling King that she doesn’t think it would make her an effective advocate to “constantly articulate every issue publicly where I disagree.”

“I thought to myself, ‘Well that’s empowering,’” Johansson quipped. “If you take a job as a public advocate, then you must advocate publicly,” she said, adding that speaking out is how you make an impact. (Trump recently became a federal employee.)

Johansson continued: “It’s such an old-fashioned concept that to be a powerful woman you can’t appear to be concerned [with appearances],” the actress said. “Screw that, it’s so old-fashioned, it’s so uninspired and actually really cowardly.”

Johansson recently played Trump in a Saturday Night Live skit advertising an imaginary scent called Complicit—a word that Trump told King in Tuesday’s interview she does not know the definition of.

This article originally appeared in Fortune.com