Samantha Bee to Hillary Clinton: 'It should have been you'

As Donald Trump approaches his 100th day as president, Samantha Bee is more convinced than ever that Hillary Clinton should be the one sitting in the Oval Office.

The Full Frontal host saluted the former senator and secretary of state Wednesday while introducing her at the Women in the World Summit in New York.

Addressing Clinton directly, Bee said, as seen in the video above, “I’m only going to say this once — though you deserve to hear it 100 times — it should have been you. And you would have made mistakes. And you would have been attacked for doing things that would now seem inconsequential.”

She continued, “Hell, I was supposed to talk about you on my show for the next four years — and now I’m saddled with that pint of flat orange Fanta who gives me way more material than I’d ever want. I thought — and feared — that you being elected would unleash a wave of misogyny in the U.S. But as we’ve seen, that happened anyway — which is why we can’t allow ourselves to dwell on the fact that I had a celebratory blue sequin custom suit made for my post-election show, and could barely wear it. We may not know what the future will hold, but I’m hopeful that there is one.”

Bee also joked that she was surprised Clinton was able to make it to the conference. “I assumed by now Hermione would have returned to her rightful home at Hogwarts, where she’s rumored to be the new Defense Against the Dark Arts professor,” she said. “At least we’re hoping.”

Bee’s remarks culminated with her welcoming “Hillary Rodham Beyoncé Clinton,” who then participated in an interview with New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof.

Read Bee’s full introduction at the Women in the World website.