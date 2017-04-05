Social media reacts to Pepsi pulling Kendall Jenner ad

Pepsi’s mea culpa for its poorly received protest-themed commercial starring Kendall Jenner has yet to quell the online backlash.

On Tuesday the soda maker yanked the advertisement from YouTube and apologized to both consumers and Jenner in response to widespread criticism that the spot came off as a cynical, tone-deaf attempt to cash in on a movement of political resistance.

“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding,” the company said in a statement. “Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

On social media, however, many people were unswayed by the apology, and the implication that Jenner was blameless. (Jenner has yet to comment on the ad.)

DeRay Mckesson, a leading voice for the Black Lives Matter movement, tweeted, “It’s incredible that @pepsi apologized to Kendall. She chose to be a part of that ad. Pepsi needs to apologize to the protestors.”

Film and video director Joseph Kahn opined, “Kendall Jenner was actually the perfect spokesmodel for that Pepsi spot. Positioning without a position is what the Kardashians do.”

And fitness personality Brittany Renner wrote, “The fact that Pepsi even thought Kendall Jenner being the face of that ad was a good idea really says a lot about their perspective lol.”

Read more reactions to Pepsi’s statement below.

It's incredible that @pepsi apologized to Kendall. She chose to be a part of that ad. Pepsi needs to apologize to the protestors. — deray mckesson (@deray) April 5, 2017

Kendall Jenner was actually the perfect spokesmodel for that Pepsi spot. Positioning without a position is what the Kardashians do. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) April 5, 2017

Pepsi pulling ad + also apologizes to Kendall Jenner – I was under the impression that she's a grown ass woman who was present for filming. https://t.co/60yOA4yTi6 — Yashar (@yashar) April 5, 2017

.@pepsi finally figured out how to 'join the conversation'.

By pulling that nightmare of a campaign ad. — John Grady (@thejohngrady) April 5, 2017

@pepsi Lol at them apologizing to Kendall. You know Kris was in Pepsi HQ like "y'all told me this was going to end racism" pic.twitter.com/BITkeIBcw4 — Mads 🦋 (@BaddieLambily) April 5, 2017

The fact that Pepsi even thought Kendall Jenner being the face of that ad was a good idea really says a lot about their perspective lol — Brittany Renner (@brittanyrennerr) April 5, 2017

Pepsi did the right thing by pulling that ad! — Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) April 5, 2017

@pepsi Kendall chose to do it… but you're apologizing to her… pic.twitter.com/sf7gm9KGFa — Protect Louis (@_blissfularry) April 5, 2017

. @Pepsi and @KendallJenner filming an American protest commercial in Thailand is like South Africa filming a history commercial in Norway — Tay Zonday (@TayZonday) April 5, 2017

@pepsi apologizing to Kendall makes this even more comical bruh 😂😂😂 how u gonna apologize to a grown woman for makin her own decisions??done pic.twitter.com/vcjpfEfOkk — Kenny Bell (@AFRO_THUNDER80) April 5, 2017

"We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position" .This is Kendall right now though 😂 … pic.twitter.com/7ZdWla6zpC — Cruélla de Ville … (@Tshego_McTWiGGY) April 5, 2017

They apologized to homegirl for what? Giving her a big ol check to *voluntarily* join them in their disrespect? Watch whiteness work. — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) April 5, 2017

@pepsi Kendall get an apology + a paycheck for willing participation. The rest of us get the classic "we didn't intend to…" charade.

Typical.

🚮 — Syreeta C | Fashion (@SyreetaCFashion) April 5, 2017

Pepsi can't even get an apology right https://t.co/xMfcy84e5a — Kyria (@kyria_w) April 5, 2017