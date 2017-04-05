Social media reacts to Pepsi pulling Kendall Jenner ad

Pepsi’s mea culpa for its poorly received protest-themed commercial starring Kendall Jenner has yet to quell the online backlash.
On Tuesday the soda maker yanked the advertisement from YouTube and apologized to both consumers and Jenner in response to widespread criticism that the spot came off as a cynical, tone-deaf attempt to cash in on a movement of political resistance.
“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding,” the company said in a statement. “Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”
On social media, however, many people were unswayed by the apology, and the implication that Jenner was blameless. (Jenner has yet to comment on the ad.)
DeRay Mckesson, a leading voice for the Black Lives Matter movement, tweeted, “It’s incredible that @pepsi apologized to Kendall. She chose to be a part of that ad. Pepsi needs to apologize to the protestors.”
Film and video director Joseph Kahn opined, “Kendall Jenner was actually the perfect spokesmodel for that Pepsi spot. Positioning without a position is what the Kardashians do.”
And fitness personality Brittany Renner wrote, “The fact that Pepsi even thought Kendall Jenner being the face of that ad was a good idea really says a lot about their perspective lol.”
Read more reactions to Pepsi’s statement below.