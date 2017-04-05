Pepsi pulls controversial Kendall Jenner protest ad after backlash

After Pepsi’s protest-themed ad with Kendall Jenner sparked a widespread backlash over social media, the brand announced on Wednesday that it is pulling the commercial altogether.

“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace, and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize,” the company said in a statement. “We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

The ad has since been pulled from YouTube.

The spot, which hit the airwaves on Tuesday, was set to the tones of Skip Marley’s “Lion” as Jenner posed for a photo shoot. Seeing a crowd of protestors from a diverse set of backgrounds marching in the streets, Jenner ditched her wig, smeared her lipstick, and joined the cause. In one of the more heavily criticized moments from the ad, Jenner handed one of the police officers a can of Pepsi, which many deemed exploitive of the Black Lives Matter movement. In fact, just before the ad was yanked, Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter Bernice King mocked the brand via Twitter:

If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi. pic.twitter.com/FA6JPrY72V — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 5, 2017

“The worst thing about that Pepsi ad, beyond the blatant disrespect and disregard, is the amount of people who greenlit that advertisement,” another Twitter user wrote in response.

Shortly after the ad aired, Pepsi released a statement to clarify its intentions. “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.”

Thus far, Jenner has not publicly responded to the backlash.