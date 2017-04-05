Amy Schumer says she wants to use comedy to ‘make a change’

TV, movie, and stand-up star Amy Schumer says she hopes she can use her comedy to make a difference.

In an interview for InStyle‘s first-ever beauty issue, the comic dished on aging, drinking, and what she hopes to achieve with her work.

“I just want to make people laugh, but I’m also in a place where I want to make change,” she told Jessica Seinfeld. “A joke doesn’t have to be something that’s going to make people think, but if it can, that’s better.”

During her latest stand-up special, Schumer continued speaking out in favor of stricter gun laws — a cause she has championed since 2015 when two young women were killed in a movie theater shooting during a screening of the actress’s film Trainwreck.

The issue will be available April 14. Read more on InStyle.com, and see the cover above.