Nominations for the 21st annual Webby Awards were unveiled on Tuesday, and this year’s contenders for the best, biggest, and most viral things on the internet include Game of Thrones, Beyoncé’s “Formation,” Jimmy Fallon, and Stranger Things.

Winners will be announced on April 25 and will be celebrated at a ceremony taking place on May 15, which will also be available for viewing on-demand on the Webbys website the following morning. The awards are handed out by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, which includes Kevin Spacey, Questlove, Grimes, and Jimmy Kimmel among its members. Voting is also open for the Webby People’s Voice Awards category from now until April 20.

Head here to see the full list of this year’s Webby nominees. Last year’s winners included Kanye West, Jessica Alba, and Krysten Ritter.