Social media erupts over Kendall Jenner's Pepsi protest ad

Pepsi has left many people with a bad taste in their mouths with the release of a new protest-themed commercial starring Kendall Jenner, which critics say is a tone-deaf attempt to co-opt a movement of political resistance.

Unveiled Tuesday, the advertisement is titled “Live For Now Moments Anthem” and set to the Skip Marley song “Lions.” It depicts Jenner posing for a photo shoot in a blond wig and silver dress while diverse crowds of young people march through nearby streets, carrying signs and raising their fists.

Dropping their business to join the protesters are a Pepsi-sipping musician, a headscarf-clad photographer, and finally Jenner herself, after removing her wig and smearing her lipstick. The ad culminates with Jenner handing a Pepsi can to a police officer, who pops the top, takes a swig, and is met with inexplicable roars of approval from the marchers.

“Live bolder, live louder, live for now,” the ad concludes.

Responses to the campaign were swift and merciless on social media, with many detractors accusing Pepsi of blatantly appropriating the spirit and imagery of the anti-Trump resistance, Black Lives Matter, and other movements in order to sell soda.

“Shame on you @pepsi for such a tasteless ad,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another said, “The worst thing about that Pepsi ad, beyond the blatant disrespect and disregard, is the amount of people who greenlit that advertisement.”

Several Twitter users also criticized the ad by unfavorably comparing it to iconic images like the Tank Man of Tiananmen Square and the more recent “Taking a Stand in Baton Rouge.”

A Pepsi spokesperson said in a statement to EW, “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.”

Earlier, the company said in a statement to Teen Vogue, “The creative showcases a moment of unity, and a point where multiple storylines converge in the final advert. It depicts various groups of people embracing a spontaneous moment, and showcasing Pepsi’s brand rallying cry to ‘Live For Now,’ in an exploration of what that truly means to live life unbounded, unfiltered and uninhibited.”

See more reactions to Jenner’s Pepsi ad below.

*kendall jenner hands cop a pepsi* cop: im not racist anymore — BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) April 4, 2017

So we should just give Putin & Assad & Trump a can of Pepsi & everything will be fine? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 4, 2017

who else is reminded of Dr Martin Luther King's famously resonant "I have a Pepsi" speech pic.twitter.com/xX5h3it3d1 — Scott Ludlam (@SenatorLudlam) April 4, 2017

that pepsi ad made me want to buy a coke. — quinta b. (@quintabrunson) April 4, 2017

"I Shoulda Had a V8!" pic.twitter.com/YgJ2Jgv5Q6 — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) April 4, 2017

so… is the Pepsi cop woke now? — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) April 4, 2017

So much on my timeline re: Pepsi ad so had to check it out. Just drink water instead, peeps. It's healthier & doesn't co-opt the mvmt — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) April 4, 2017

When she thinks the can of Pepsi is going to stop you from pepper spraying the nearest person of color pic.twitter.com/XMDfg8s02G — Zito (@_Zeets) April 4, 2017

the worst thing about that Pepsi ad, beyond the blatant disrespect and disregard, is the amount of people who greenlit that advertisement. — nasri (@nasrissist) April 4, 2017

Pepsi's new commercial mimicking a protest is so tasteless. Bye #pepsi. — Macy Linton (@macymayormaynot) April 4, 2017

This new @pepsi ad has me puzzled… Did #EricGarner choke drinkin a can of soda?? Did #TrayvonMartin even get to drink the soda he bought?? — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) April 4, 2017

proud of @pepsi for being sensitive enough to scrap the original idea: "blue lives can matter also our can is blue you get it gooooo pepsi" pic.twitter.com/dOrjHk2ki2 — Rembert Browne (@rembert) April 4, 2017