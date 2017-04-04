Bella Hadid says Trump's travel ban hit 'very close to home'

Bella Hadid is “proud to be a Muslim.”

The model appears on the latest cover of Porter, where she said that President Donald Trump’s original executive order that temporarily banned travelers and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries, and was later struck down by a federal judge, was personal for her. “My dad was a refugee when he first came to America, so it’s actually very close to home for my sister and brother and me,” Hadid told the magazine, according to USA Today.

Hadid’s father, real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, has Palestinian roots and practices the Muslim faith. She told the magazine that her father was religious and always prayed with her and her siblings, fellow models Gigi and Anwar. “I am proud to be a Muslim,” Hadid said.

In January, Hadid and Gigi protested Trump’s original travel ban in New York City. “We shouldn’t treat people as if they don’t deserve kindness just because of their ethnicities,” Hadid told Elle about her decision to participate in the protest.

