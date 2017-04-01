Justin Trudeau ready for Matthew Perry rematch: 'Who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler?'

Watch out Matthew Perry — Justin Trudeau is ready to fight!

The Canadian prime minister tweeted on Saturday morning that he’s ready for a rematch with the Friends star, who beat him up once when they attended elementary school at Rockcliffe Park Public School in Ottawa.

“I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler?” Trudeau, 45, wrote. “How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?”

Perry, who is “half-Canadian,” recounted their original fight during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live on March 15.

Although the 47-year-old actor was in fifth grade at the time — and a few years ahead of Trudeau — he was envious of the boy.

“My friend Chris Murray, who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau,” he told Kimmel, 49. “We both beat him up. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t so it was pure jealousy.”

Trudeau’s father, Pierre Trudeau, was then-prime minister — but Perry insisted that wasn’t the reason he attacked him.

“I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up,” he said, adding, “You know, I’m not bragging about this, this is terrible. I was a stupid kid, I didn’t want to beat him up. In fact, I think at one point I tried to turn it into love play.”

Trudeau assumed office in November 2015. Looking back on it, Perry credits his alleged knockdown or the prime minister’s success.

“I think it was rather instrumental in him … going to such great heights and becoming the prime minister,” Perry told Kimmel of the alleged knockdown. “I think he said, ‘I’m gonna rise above this and I’m gonna become prime minister.’”

This article originally appeared in People.com