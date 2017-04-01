All the times Donald Trump called Chuck Todd 'sleepy eyes' on Twitter

Part of President Trump’s phrase vault — which includes “lock her up,” “fake news,” and “Crooked Hillary” — is “sleepy eyes.” On Saturday, Trump attacked NBC News political director Chuck Todd on Twitter with the insult for not focusing on his discredited claim that Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower.

“When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story?” he asked. “It is the same Fake News Media that said there is ‘no path to victory for Trump’ that is now pushing the phony Russia story. A total scam!” FBI director James Comey confirmed last month that the FBI is investigating any ties between Trump’s administration and Russia.

If “sleepy eyes” sounds familiar, that’s because the phrase has become one of Trump’s recurring zingers for Todd. Here are all the times he’s used it.

It goes all the way back to 2012, when Trump tweeted, “It’s great that sleepy eyes @chucktodd gets no traction,” after Todd had reported a day earlier on an “enthusiasm gap” between Republican and Democratic voters. And there have been many more instances since.

It's great that sleepy eyes @chucktodd gets no traction. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2012

Sleepy eyes @chucktodd — whenever you mention me unfairly I will likewise mention you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2012

Sleepy eyes @chucktodd—one of the dumbest voices in politics– is angry that I’m doing @ThisWeekABC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2013

Sleepy eyes @chucktodd, when looking at my financial filings, should’ve said “Great job Mr. Trump, Sir.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2013

Word is that @NBCNews is firing sleepy eyes Chuck Todd in that his ratings on Meet the Press are setting record lows. He's a real loser! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2015

I am convinced that sleepy eyes Chuck Todd was only a placeholder for someone else at Meet the Press. He bombed, franchise in ruins! @nbc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2015

Apprentice = big hit. Miss Universe = Big hit. I always get big ratings. If I hosted Meet the Press instead of Sleepy Eyes,a smash! @NBCNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2015

Word is that Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd, who has failed so badly with Meet the Press, will be taking over for now irrelevant Brian Williams! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2015

I hear that sleepy eyes @chucktodd will be fired like a dog from ratings starved Meet The Press? I can't imagine what is taking so long! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2015

I have over seven million hits on social media re Crooked Hillary Clinton. Check it out Sleepy Eyes, @MarkHalperin @NBCPolitics — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2016

Wow, sleepy eyes @chucktodd is at it again. He is do totally biased. The things I am saying are correct. – far better vision than the others — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2016

Sleepy eyes @chucktodd is an absolute joke of a reporter. He is in the bag for Obama. He can't carry @jack_welch's jock. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2012

Sleepy Eyes @chucktodd owes @jack_welch an apology. Jack is right on unemployment–the new jobless claims make 7.8% an impossibility. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

Sleepy eyes Chuck Todd, a man with so little touch for politics, is at it again.He could not have watched my standing ovation speech in N.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2016

Todd responded to Trump’s tweet on Saturday, as he’s done in the past. “For those wondering, I slept well even tho I stayed up late watching the #msstate upset of UConn. #cowbell. Don’t feel sleepy at all though,” he wrote.