Pranksters of the world, rejoice: April Fools’ Day is upon us. Following last year’s excellent showing of brand pranks, these companies channeled their inner Weasley twins and punk’d their fans with some hilariously elaborate announcements of fake products and wacky services. So please, for the love of Winston Bishop, check out some of the best stunts below.

Burger King

So you never have to get that Whopper taste out of your mouth.

Bush’s Beans

It’s the logical next step in the expansion of a bean empire.

Lexus

No need to curse at slow drivers on the freeway when you can just politely get them out of your way!

Coffee-mate

What goes better with coffee than coffee?

Petco

Never pick up after your pets again!

Redbox

Redbox is making entertainment more accessible than ever with its teeny-tiny home-rental initiative.

Jim Beam

We’ve been making bourbon for 220 years, but some folks still call us Jim Bean. Hint taken. Introducing Jim Beans: aged one day in a tin can pic.twitter.com/y88bHyYjR6 — Jim Beam (@JimBeam) March 31, 2017

What began as a pronunciation mistake has evolved into something delicious(-ish).

Turkey Hill

The best ice cream is made from the best milk. The best milk comes from the happiest cows. And the happiest cows have found love on the world’s first-ever bovine-only dating site.

Amazon Echo

Finally, a more productive way to communicate with your pets than “Who’s a good boy?”

Honda

This one gets a heart-eyes emoji from us.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans beauty encourages you to swap out that face mask for gravy and those cucumber slices for buttermilk biscuits — we can pretty much guarantee your skin will be utterly transformed.

Hulu

Binge entire series in mere minutes with Hulu’s aptly named Hu.

Buffalo Wild Wings

This groundbreaking development in the field of “sauce-facialization” is sure to be a game-changer for March Madness fans.

Tough Mudder

The Puppy Bowl is for wimps.

Alamo Rent A Car

When your car is planning your next vacation’s itinerary, activities, meals, and bathroom breaks, all you have to think about is relaxing!

PuzzleNation

Per the glowing user reviews on the Puzzles for Pets website, if your cat hates regular crosswords or your dog tries to force you to go outside when it’s raining, then this app is for you!

GlassesUSA.com

What’s hipper than hipster glasses? None at all!

Zipcar

Zipcar pranked its fans who opted to receive a beta test kit by sending them, instead, a beta taste kit of a Moonpie. Luckily, the Zipcar customers didn’t seem to mind being mooned.