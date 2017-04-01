Tom Hanks leads ACLU telethon full of music, laughs, and famous faces

Celebrities showed up in full force Friday night to raise money for the American Civil Liberties Union during the Facebook Live telethon “Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU.”

The four-hour telethon featured musical performances, comedy bits, information on the civil liberties advocacy organization’s work, and an array of famous faces, including Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Jon Hamm, Amy Poehler, Tracy Morgan, and Alec Baldwin. Late Night host Seth Meyers delivered an ACLU-centered version of his popular “A Closer Look” segment.

“Not only do they defend our voting rights and our civil liberties, but now they have to protect us from cameras Obama put in our microwaves,” the last-night host said before addressing, as Obama, a graphic of President Trump looking into a microwave. “Look at this guy, trying to heat up a taco bowl. The shell’s gonna get soggy!”

“But the work the ACLU does to fight restrictive voting laws is especially crucial right now because, as we speak, politicians across the country are trying to make it harder to vote,” Meyers continued. “Just look at this line to vote in Georgia. Voting lines should not be as long as the porta-potty line at Coachella. That’s in the Constitution!”

Meyers also took aim at Trump, saying the president “yet again repeated his lie that 3 million people voted illegally in the 2016 election.” (Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by roughly 2.86 million.)

“Are those the same people who told you there were 1.5 million people at your inauguration,” he asked, “because if so, those people are bad at numbers. Their favorite singing group is probably the Jackson 53.”

Elsewhere in the telethon, “working mom and stay-at-home actress” Fey delivered a comedic monologue in which she also roasted Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and the gender pay gap. “Did you know women still only make one Ghostbusters for every two for men?” she cracked. Fey said she holds out hope that one day women will break through the glass ceiling and achieve the ultimate goal of a Womantourage, an all-female Entourage.

Serving as one of the night’s main MCs, Hanks got the chance to showcase his love for the Constitution, but his most memorable interactions were with the celebrities tracking the donations, including Tracy Morgan and Ike Barinholtz.

Musical performances by Norah Jones, Titus Burgess, Ryan Adams, Usher, and The Roots were featured throughout the broadcast; Burgess offered singing lessons for people who made sizable donations.

The benefit earned at least $149,000, according to the group’s Facebook page. Final numbers were not released at time of posting.

Watch the full telethon above.