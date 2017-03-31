Watch Will Arnett comment on household appliances in Netflix April Fools’ Day prank

Have you ever wanted to watch 48 minutes of Emmy nominee Will Arnett narrating footage of a microwaveable burrito? Boy, do we have some great news for you.

Netflix has unveiled its newest original program: Netflix Live. Part zen meditation, part April Fools’ Day joke, Netflix Live bills itself as a live stream of Arnett placidly commenting on random things in front of him. A puddle? Check. Someone writing a boring email? Of course. A thumb wrestling match between Adam Sandler and Shannon Purser, a.k.a. Barb from Stranger Things? You know it. Nothing is safe from Arnett’s thoughtful, incisive commentary.

Netflix Live appeared on the service on Friday morning, with the description: “Toasters toasting. Grass growing. Fans blowing. With Netflix Live, you can experience life’s biggest thrills, right from the comfort of your couch.”

The streaming service is no stranger to April Fools’ Day pranks: Last year, Netflix went all out and declared its undying love of John Stamos, covering the entire website with photos and references to the former Full House star.

Stream Netflix Live here. Now if you’ll excuse us, we’re going to watch Arnett melodiously narrate footage of the inside of a refrigerator.