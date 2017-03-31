Watch star-studded ACLU benefit live

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names are currently joining forces in New York City to raise money for the ACLU.

Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU is airing live Friday night, with Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Amy Poehler, Uzo Aduba, Ike Barinholtz, and Jon Hamm among the celebrities taking part.

The hope of the benefit is to raise awareness and donations for the non-profit organization devoted to protecting and preserving people’s rights. The ACLU has become a key player in the opposition to President Trump’s executive orders on immigration, which have sought to ban immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries as well as temporarily halting all refugee admissions. The order is currently blocked by the courts.

Watch the benefit below and to donate, go here.