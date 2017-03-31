What to expect from the Untold Stories issue of EW: An editor's FAQ

The latest issue of Entertainment Weekly — on stands Friday or available right here — is a special edition dedicated to Hollywood’s best Untold Stories. Ahead, editor in chief Henry Goldblatt answers some questions about what readers can expect when they flip through the magazine, which features the long-awaited reunion of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast on the cover. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Hey, Henry, what’s up with this issue?

This is an idea I’ve been marinating on (stewing on? well, some metaphor involving food soaking in liquid) since I became editor in chief a little more than two years ago. I’ve always been fascinated by the what-ifs of Hollywood — the discarded endings of films, the actors cut from projects, the rejected TV plotlines. The result of that curiosity is the issue that hits stands or arrives in your mailbox today: a 102-page compilation of never-before-told stories from your favorite movies and TV shows, including Seinfeld, Lost, Love Actually, Frozen, Veronica Mars, Rogue One, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Grey’s Anatomy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and many more. This is my favorite issue that EW has published during my tenure. I hope you’ll agree.

I’m a huge Buffy the Vampire Slayer fan!

That’s not a question, but I’ll answer it anyway! In honor of the show’s 20th anniversary, we reunited the cast and asked them to reminisce about filming the beloved series. Aside from the cover you’ve now seen, we also printed extremely limited quantities of three collector’s covers. If you want to buy one, click here.

I don’t want to buy anything, but I’d love to see more free stuff. Where can I find it?

We have tons of video programming to accompany and supplement this issue, including: a 45-minute Buffy reunion special featuring new interviews with the cast and creator; the original opening credits of Sex and the City (SJP was not in a tutu); a chat between black-ish creator Kenya Barris and TV legend Norman Lear; a retrospective on HBO’s The Wire; and a clip in which Ridley Scott shares the original ending for Alien. All of this programming and more is available on EW.com or on our streaming network, PEN.

Wait, what is PEN — and where do I get it?

PEN is the People/Entertainment Weekly Network. You can download it for free at an app store near you to watch the Buffy special mentioned above and some other great series. Or if you’ve got a Roku or smart TV, PEN is available anywhere you’d find Hulu or Netflix.

Watch our exclusive People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN) special, EW Reunites: Buffy the Vampire Slayer, here or download the free app on your favorite device.

If I like the issue, who should I thank?

You can credit: senior editor of talent and events Brittany Kaplan (@BrittanyLKaplan), who organized the Buffy reunion; senior writer Tim Stack (@EWTimStack), for his fine story; senior photo editor Michele Romero (@michele_romero), for the beautiful pictures; senior video producer Robyn Ross (@RobynRossTV), for all the terrific video programming; senior associate art director Faith Stafford (@fstafford), who designed the issue; and executive projects director Erik Forrest Jackson (@MrErikJackson), for expertly editing it.

If I don’t like the issue, who should I complain to?

That would be me. Please don’t bother the nice folks above.

Will I get News & Notes and reviews in the next issue?

Absolutely. We’ll return to your regularly scheduled programming in two weeks.

Will you show us a photo of your dog?*

Sure! Here you go.

*No one actually asked this.

—Henry Goldblatt (@henrygoldblatt)