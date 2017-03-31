Shia LaBeouf assault charges dropped in anti-Trump art installation incident

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

The assault charges against actor Shia LaBeouf have been dropped.

LaBeouf was charged with misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation in late January after he allegedly attacked a 25-year-old man during a protest against President Donald Trump. According to CNN, both charges were dismissed on Friday.

After the incident, which was posted online in its entirety, the New York Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that the 30-year-old actor was taken into custody around 12:30 a.m. near his art installation outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, he was released from police custody a short time later.

“He pulled another man’s scarf, causing a scratch to that man’s face,” a police spokesman said at the time. “Also pushed that man … causing him to fall to the ground.”

The man refused medical attention and was “OK,” according to the NYPD.

In a video posted to the Twitter feed for LaBeouf’s art project, it shows the moment that a man – purportedly the alleged victim – poses with the Transformers star and then says “Hitler did nothing wrong.” LaBeouf reacts by shoving him away.

“Hey, why did you attack me?” the man asks.

In video from LaBeouf’s livestream, a supporter tells the camera, “Shia took a hit for us. There were all these Nazis here, he came out and tried to protect us.”

Following his release, LaBeouf briefly returned to his art installation in Queens before he and his collaborators Rönkkö & Turner decided to relaunch the project overseas amid safety concerns. The livestream protest has been moved to the Foundation for Art and Creative Technology (FACT) in Liverpool, U.K.

“Events have shown that America is simply not safe enough for this artwork to exist,” the trio said in a statement on FACT’s website. “We are proud to be continuing the project at FACT, an arts centre at the heart of the community.”