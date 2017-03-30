Val Kilmer jokes about Cate Blanchett Twitter comments

If loving Cate Blanchett is wrong, Val Kilmer doesn’t want to be right.

Kilmer, 57, made an appearance at the Irvine Improv in Irvine, California, on Wednesday night to introduce a special film screening of his one-man play, Citizen Twain.

During a Q&A, an audience member asked Kilmer who was his favorite costar to work with. “I can’t say Cate Blanchett,” he joked. “I wrote nice things about Cate Blanchett on Twitter and now I’m a pervert.”

He added, “I don’t know why loving an actor that’s so talented is creepy, but I guess I’m creepy.”

Throughout the Q&A, an upbeat Kilmer, who has been coping with throat problems but has said he doesn’t have cancer, had slurred speech that was sometimes difficult to understand. (He has posted on Facebook that he’s in speech therapy.) After the show, he told PEOPLE he was “doing great” when asked about his health.

He also said he didn’t understand why the internet reacted like it did to his Blanchett tweets. “It makes no sense. I didn’t say anything weird,” he said.

“I write about all my friends,” Kilmer added. “There’s no story. Nothing weird.”

Once I flew all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett. Her husband met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate. pic.twitter.com/xSoYxRi0jh — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 24, 2017

The Top Gun and Batman Forever star spent the weekend flooding his Twitter account with effusive posts lauding Blanchett, with whom he appeared in the 2003 Western The Missing and whom he again costars with in the new film Song to Song.

His posts included an admission that he once flew to Australia “just to talk” to the actress, only to be supposedly met at the airport by her husband, Australian playwright Andrew Upton.

He followed up a few minutes later, adding, “And recently I’ve had 2 dreams with #CateBlanchett in them. Her husband wasn’t in either of them.”

Blanchett has not responded to Kilmer’s online tribute.

