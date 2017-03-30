Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, wife Aja Volkman welcome twin daughters

Two little “Warriors” have arrived for Dan Reynolds!

The Imagine Dragons frontman, 29, and his wife, musician Aja Volkman, welcomed fraternal twin daughters on Tuesday, March 28, his rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE, where you can see photos of the babies.

Gia James Reynolds was born at 8 a.m., weighing 6 lbs., 2 oz., while Coco Rae Reynolds arrived at 8:12 a.m., weighing 6 lbs.

“These have been the most magical/restless/overwhelming/rewarding hours of our lives. We couldn’t be more in love with our girls,” the couple tell PEOPLE exclusively.

Of their names, Reynolds reveals, “Gia because Aja is part Italian and her brother’s name is Gino. We wanted a real Italian name. James is Aja’s dad’s first name. Coco Rae just because we liked the sound of it!”

The new baby girls join big sister Arrow Eve, 4-1/2.

“Arrow has been doting over her sisters. She keeps telling us that she will be the best babysitter for them, ‘even when they are all grandmas,’” the couple adds.

Reynolds opened up to PEOPLE in November about his battle with ankylosing spondylitis, a condition two of his siblings also suffer from. AS is a chronic inflammatory condition of the joints that can lead to extreme pain and, in the worst cases, spinal fusion.

“There was probably six months of my life where I could hardly do anything — I couldn’t lift things, and [Aja] was just patient through all of it,” said Reynolds, who underwent treatment and is in remission.

The new father of three added in November that Arrow and his two girls on the way were huge motivators in keeping his health the best it can possibly be.

“My 4-year-old daughter is just the light of the world,” he told PEOPLE. “She’s my everything and the thought of not being able to pick her up is just the worst thought that a father could ever have.”

“There’s not a day that goes by that I’m not combatting it in some way,” he added of AS, noting life with the condition is a “constant and lifelong battle.”

His children have quite the role model in their dad, even aside from his success in music. The Grammy-winning artist has kept a positive outlook while living his “more disciplined life,” using his experiences to spread awareness and advise others that they shouldn’t be afraid to speak up and seek help.

“Both physical and mental illness can be debilitating in a lot of ways and the most important thing is: 1.) you’re not alone in it, there’s millions of people who are facing the same thing, [and] 2.) there is always light at the end of the tunnel,” he told PEOPLE in March.

Imagine Dragons’ latest single, “Believer,” is available now. The band is slated to play shows in Italy, Portugal, Russia, France and Canada this summer.

—With reporting by SARAH MICHAUD

This article originally appeared in People.com