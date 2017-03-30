Demi Lovato surprises patients at L.A. Children’s Hospital

Demi Lovato is making her March matter.

The singer showed support for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and their second annual Make March Matter campaign by surprising patients at the hospital. As an added bonus, Lovato, 24, also brought a special advanced screening of her upcoming animated movie, Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Children and teens gathered together to watch the film and their faces lit up when her character from the film, Smurfette, walked into the room. And then, jaws dropped when the “Confident” songstress walked in right behind her.

Smurfette ventured out of her village to find out she wasn't alone—She found the kids at CHLA! She also brought along the #SmurfsMovie and the voice of her character, @ddlovato. Thanks for helping us #MakeMarchMatter! A post shared by Children's Hospital L.A. (@childrensla) on Mar 30, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

For the month of March, more than 100 local L.A. businesses and corporate partners have committed to help CHLA exceed its $1 million goal to provide care for its patients.

Kim Kardashian West and Jack Black also surprised kids at the hospital earlier this month.

To find out more about Make March Matter, visit MakeMarchMatter.org.

Smurfs: The Lost Village hits theaters Apr. 7.

This article originally appeared in People.com