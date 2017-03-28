This little girl met a 'robot' and gave it a hug

The No. 1 trending video on YouTube at the moment is not the latest Seth Meyers takedown of Donald Trump nor the new trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming. Instead, it’s a 24-second video of a young girl named Rayna meeting a “robot” for the first time.

Uploaded to YouTube this week, “Rayna meets a ‘robot'” succeeds on the premise of its title: in the clip, a little girl named Rayna says hello to what she thinks is a robot. In actuality, Rayna’s new friend is a discarded water heater.

“I love you, robot,” Rayna says in the video.

Thus far, “Rayna meets a ‘robot'” has been viewed more than 570,000 times on YouTube and won praise from commenters on social media and YouTube itself. “Even my icy, child disliking heart was momentarily melted by the adorableness of this video,” wrote one viewer.