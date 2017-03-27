Chrissy Teigen upset to be tagged in Fox News tweet: 'I detest you'

United Airlines caused an internet uproar on Sunday when it was discovered that they had barred two teenage girls from flying in leggings. Chrissy Teigen was just one of many to criticize the airline on Twitter, with Fox News covering her reaction and tagging the model in a tweet promoting the story, and Teigen didn’t take too kindly to it.

Replying to the tweet from Fox News, the Lip Sync Battle host wrote, “@FoxNews I respectfully ask you please don’t ever tag me in anything, ever. Words cannot explain how much I detest you.”

While many voiced their support for Teigen, the model had more fun retweeting those who were disparaging her response. After sharing tweets that told her “to get a grip” and “keep spreading that #FakeNews,” Teigen added, “Lmao.”

On Sunday, when the story about United first broke, Teigen said on Twitter, “I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf.”

Teigen is never one to shy away from voicing her opinions Twitter, whether it’s calling out Donald Trump or sparring with Piers Morgan.