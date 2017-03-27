Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie welcome second child

Elementary, my dear — Benedict Cumberbatch is a dad again.

The Sherlock star and his wife Sophie welcomed their second child, son Hal Auden Cumberbatch, on Friday, March 3, PEOPLE confirms.

PEOPLE can also confirm that Sophie has formally changed her name from Sophie Hunter to Sophie Cumberbatch.

Cumberbatch, 40, and theater director Hunter — also parents to son Christopher “Kit” Carlton, 21 months — confirmed the pregnancy in October, when Hunter debuted her baby bump at the Los Angeles premiere of Cumberbatch’s film Doctor Strange.

The Mail on Sunday was the first to report the news.

And the star is eager to continue to be inspired by his own roots as he raises both his children.

“They are the first heroes I ever had in my life and I don’t mean that in a sappy way, it’s the truth,” he told PEOPLE of his parents, actors Timothy Carlton and Wanda Ventham. “They, despite whatever is ever made out about it, worked incredibly hard to be able to afford an education that in most circumstances you could only dream of and I was very aware of that.”

“I can only hope to be half as good [a parent] as they were to me, to my children. I have their example to follow so I’ll be doing something right if I am.”

“It’s really incredible,” Cumberbatch told PEOPLE of having his wife at his side in support of his professional efforts at Doctor Strange‘s N.Y.C. premiere.

It’s likely The Imitation Game star will be an incredible father of two, considering his musings about those who worked on his Marvel debut film could easily be applied to parenthood too.

“Because of the thousands of other people involved, you can sit back and enjoy the other people’s work as well,” he added. “It’s not all about you. I kind of got over myself.”

This article originally appeared in People.com