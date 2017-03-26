Orange Is the New Black's Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli are married

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

It’s official: Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli are married!

On Saturday afternoon, the Orange Is the New Black star, 29, tied the knot with her longtime partner in an intimate Palm Springs, California, ceremony surrounded by family and friends, PEOPLE can confirm.

As revealed to Martha Stewart Weddings, who were the first to report the news, the nuptials were designed and executed by Beth Helmstetter Events, the confetti-themed bash — based in part on the couple’s desire for a non-traditional event and their mutual affection for Pillsbury Funfetti cake.

Wiley’s parents officiated the ceremony, according to the magazine, and their music choice was perfect for pop music fans — their recessional was “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan and their reception entrance jam was Justin Bieber’s “Baby.”

The newly minted spouses were both outfitted by Christian Siriano. Guests dined amid centerpieces of flowers and citrus fruits, garlands, sparkling light strands and mismatched glassware. During the brides’ first dance, a blast of — what else? — confetti enhanced the beautiful moment.

The nuptials’ Palm Springs location was special to the couple, as it was where the OITNB writer popped the question in October with a dazzling yellow-gold engagement ring featuring an asscher-cut diamond.

Wiley previously told PEOPLE that Morelli was more involved in the wedding planning than her.

“I just sort of want to sit back and be like, yeah sure, whatever. Yeah, I don’t care. Yeah yeah yeah,” she said.

Morelli was previously married and split from her husband after she realized she was gay while writing for the hit Netflix series. She penned an essay on Identities.Mic at the time detailing her experience. “I realized I was gay in fall 2012, one of my first days on the set,” she wrote.

“Accordingly, I was nervous about the first love scene I’d written for Alex and Piper,” she explained. “I loved writing it, loved watching a tenderness emerge in their relationship where passion always seemed to be the ruling principle, but by that time, I was so deep in my own self-doubt that I constantly felt like a fraud.”

Morelli told Out magazine in December that although she was open with her husband and they tried couples therapy, the issue was obviously not something fixable within their relationship — and that Wiley became a source of comfort in figuring out her next steps.

“Samira became my outlet, and through that process I fell in love with her,” she said. “But I thought, This will be the one that got away. Being with her felt too good to be true.”

Later, almost two years after she began dating Wiley, Morelli planned to propose right before they headed out for the vacation so they could use the time in Palm Springs to celebrate the engagement.

“I found a ring, they shipped it to me,” Morelli added to Out of their engagement. “I was so nervous and terrified she knew it was coming, but she was so shocked that I couldn’t get her to stop crying.”

