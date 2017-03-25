One Direction's Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole welcome a son — See the first photo

It’s official, Directioners: Liam Payne has joined the former-boy-bander-turned-dad club.

The singer has welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with girlfriend Cheryl, he confirmed on Instagram Saturday.

“I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far,” Payne, 23, captioned a photo of himself snuggling his brand new son close.

“I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true,” he says of Cheryl, 33. “We haven’t named him yet but he’s already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed.”

Cheryl shared the same picture of Payne and revealed that the baby was born March 22 and weighed 7 lbs., 9 oz.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

PEOPLE confirmed that Payne and the former Girls Aloud member were expecting in November. Though Cheryl didn’t officially announce her pregnancy until February, she stepped out showing her growing baby bump on multiple occasions in late 2016.

Payne and Cheryl began dating late last year, but first met in 2010 when the former One Direction member competed on The X-Factor. Cheryl was then a judge on the competition series.

The couple made their red carpet debut in May at Eva Longoria‘s Global Gift Gala in Paris, where Cheryl was awarded the Global Gift Philanthropist Award.

“Obviously I have the most ­beautiful girlfriend in the world and she’s absolutely amazing,” Payne told U.K.’s Rollacoaster magazine in March. “She’s been my dream girl since I was younger. She’s so ace.”

“She is a wonderful, wonderful person and it’s amazing to have someone who can relate to so much of things — someone who’s taken greater steps than me,” Payne continued. “Her solo career was ­amazing. She’s been in the industry for 14 years now.”

Added the singer of his beloved, who made her bump debut in a photoshoot for L’Oreal and The Prince’s Trust, published in The Daily Mirror, “She fully supports me. We’re super happy. It’s a very personal, precious time for us. I’m still ­learning. I’m only 23.”

This article originally appeared in People.com