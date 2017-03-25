Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher public memorial to feature James Blunt tribute song

The public memorial service for mother-daughter Hollywood legends Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher is Saturday, three months after their deaths that came just one day apart.

Taking place at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills where they’re both interred, the memorial, starting at 1 p.m. PT, will feature a dance tribute from the Debbie Reynolds Studio, as well as memorabilia and costumes from their movies and roles, and music from Star Wars composer John Williams. The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will perform, and a tribute song written by singer James Blunt, who once briefly lived at Fisher’s home — the Star Wars actress was also his son’s godmother — will accompany a photo montage.

The memorial will live stream at DebbieReynolds.com.

Fisher died Dec. 27 in Los Angeles after suffering cardiac arrest on a flight four days earlier from London to L.A. She was 60. Reynolds died the following day at age 84 after suffering a stroke at her and Fisher’s property.

Reynolds was buried at Forest Lawn with some of Fisher’s ashes, which were in an urn shaped like a Prozac pill. Her funeral service was one day after a private memorial service for Fisher at her Beverly Hills home.