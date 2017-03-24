Celebs respond to Trumpcare bill fail

On Friday, as Republicans lacked the votes to push forward their new health call bill and replace Obamacare, President Donald Trump advised Speaker of the House Paul Ryan to have it pulled. Ryan later admitted that the nation will be “living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future.”

The news of the controversial bill’s failure was met with excitement, pride, and mockery on Twitter, including by plenty of high-profile celebrities like Ava DuVernay, Billy Eichner, Albert Brooks, John Legend, and Mark Ruffalo.

“Congratulations to the #Resistance for win on Health Care,” Ruffalo tweeted. “Decency won, driven by you! Humbled to stand shoulder to shoulder with you!”

Read more reactions below:

Today was a victory for all Americans. pic.twitter.com/LX6lzQXtBR — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2017

Thank you to all those who called their representatives and resisted ACA repeal in other ways. There's more to do, but this is a real win. https://t.co/ZkycABBOXk — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 24, 2017

Listen to Keith, guys. Go have drinks with your friends, breathe deep, Monday we're back at it. They've not done. Neither are we. https://t.co/C1MJJdkKwP — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 24, 2017

What kind of day has it been, @realDonaldTrump? — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) March 24, 2017

Historically unpopular, despised president, under cloud of scandal and suspicion, fails to strongarm passage of unpopular bill. — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) March 24, 2017

This is extremely important. We're going to lose a lot of fights, and we need to remember this when we do. Never stop fighting. #Resistance https://t.co/WFJ9MLo1Ro — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) March 24, 2017

No vote. The Repubs decided if they couldn't win the game, rather than play they would take their bats & ball & go home. Typical behavior. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 24, 2017

I'm overjoyed for all the folks who get to keep their healthcare. It's a good day for America. Now let's fix the areas that need a fix! ❤ https://t.co/sIpmby47cb — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 24, 2017

That #PaulRyan stood there & declared how grim the #ObamaCare future is when he has the power to institute a fix tells you even more. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 24, 2017

Remember government officials are elected to make things better for their constituents. If some things need to be fixed, FIX them! — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 24, 2017

Lastly, Ryan lamenting how hard it is to get the Dems' help w/GOP plans when they vowed to block EVERYTHING Obama set forth is laughable. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 24, 2017

Watching Paul Ryan still blame Obama.

Pitiful. They can’t even be man enough to admit they control it now. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) March 24, 2017

Many more battles to come. This is good but it's just the start. Dig in. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 24, 2017

Trump will want to pass the blame, as if #Trumpcare wasn't his even though he campaigned for it. Ryan will be the scapegoat. Popcorn please. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 24, 2017

Turns out this was all a big misunderstanding. Trump told Ryan he wanted to retweet, not retreat. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 24, 2017

Did Trump learn how to make deals at Trump university — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) March 24, 2017

Thank you GOP moderates for killing that putrid piece of legislation. So nice to some see integrity out there! — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) March 24, 2017

I got 99 problems but Mitch ain't one of them. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) March 24, 2017

Trump has blinked. So much for the Art of the Deal. #loser @realDonaldTrump — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 24, 2017

Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your complete and utter failure on repealing ObamaCare. #Loser pic.twitter.com/FEyziQo6RL — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 24, 2017

Trump: "I'm the best at doing deals. Watch me do deals. I'll get my healthcare thru cos I'm so good at deals and oh"https://t.co/gFhgRzzmtl — David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 24, 2017

Paul Ryan currently locked in his office, shrieking "HAVEN'T ANY OF THESE PEOPLE READ THE FOUNTAINHEAD" — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) March 24, 2017

hey @realDonaldTrump you suck at this — Jen Statsky (@jenstatsky) March 24, 2017

getting owned is his specialty. just the most beautiful owns, everybody says they're really the most spectacular owns https://t.co/EI5B6gjYUu — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) March 24, 2017

If the rest of America pulled out as quickly as Trump did from this vote, we wouldn't need birth control. — Grace Parra (@GraceParra360) March 24, 2017

Paul Ryan right now pic.twitter.com/BlumHUqGUc — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 24, 2017

"Don't be afraid to walk away. Make crazy claims you can't back up. Blame everyone else. Whine. Sit in a big truck." — The Art of the Deal — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) March 24, 2017

"We had 7 years to prepare for this. We spent 1 week on it. We came up short. We're figuring out whose fault it is but it's not ours." — Dave King (@DaveKingThing) March 24, 2017