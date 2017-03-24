Entertainment Weekly

News

Celebs respond to Trumpcare bill fail

@derekjlawrence

Posted on

Alex Wong/Getty Images

On Friday, as Republicans lacked the votes to push forward their new health call bill and replace Obamacare, President Donald Trump advised Speaker of the House Paul Ryan to have it pulled. Ryan later admitted that the nation will be “living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future.”

The news of the controversial bill’s failure was met with excitement, pride, and mockery on Twitter, including by plenty of high-profile celebrities like Ava DuVernay, Billy Eichner, Albert Brooks, John Legend, and Mark Ruffalo.

“Congratulations to the #Resistance for win on Health Care,” Ruffalo tweeted. “Decency won, driven by you! Humbled to stand shoulder to shoulder with you!”

Read more reactions below:

